Texans vs. Colts: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time

Who's Playing

Houston (home) vs. Indianapolis (away)

Current Records: Houston 6-4; Indianapolis 6-4

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Houston Texans are heading back home. Houston and the Indianapolis Colts will face off in an AFC South battle at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday at NRG Stadium. Houston is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory.

A victory for the Texans just wasn't in the stars last week as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 41-7 walloping at Baltimore's hands. QB Deshaun Watson had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once with only 169 yards passing.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Indianapolis and the Jacksonville Jaguars was still a pretty decisive one as Indianapolis wrapped it up with a 33-13 win. Indianapolis' success was spearheaded by the efforts of RB Marlon Mack, who rushed for 109 yards and one TD on 14 carries, and RB Jonathan Williams, who picked up 116 yards on the ground on 13 carries. Williams didn't help his team much against the Miami Dolphins two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Indianapolis' victory lifted them to 6-4 while Houston's loss dropped them down to 6-4. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Houston is stumbling into the game with the fourth most passing yards allowed per game in the NFL, having given up 289.1 on average. But the Colts are fifth worst in the league in passing yards per game, with only 216.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Texans are a 3.5-point favorite against the Colts.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

Indianapolis have won six out of their last ten games against Houston.