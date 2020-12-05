Who's Playing
Indianapolis @ Houston
Current Records: Indianapolis 7-4; Houston 4-7
What to Know
An AFC South battle is on tap between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at NRG Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Indianapolis winning the first 30-23 at home and Houston taking the second 20-17.
The Texans have more to be thankful for after their contest against the Detroit Lions last week. Houston had enough points to win and then some against Detroit, taking their game 41-25. QB Deshaun Watson continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, passing for four TDs and 318 yards on 25 attempts.
Houston's defense was a presence as well, as it got past the Lions' offensive line to sack QB Matthew Stafford four times for a total loss of 16 yards. Leading the way was LB Nate Hall and his two sacks. Those were the first sacks for Hall through 11 games.
Meanwhile, the Colts lost to the Tennessee Titans at home by a decisive 45-26 margin. Indianapolis was down 38-14 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. No one had a standout game offensively for Indianapolis, but they got scores from QB Philip Rivers, WR T.Y. Hilton, and TE Trey Burton. Rivers ended up with a passer rating of 127.10.
This next matchup is expected to be close, with Houston going off at just a 1-point favorite. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The Texans are now 4-7 while Indianapolis sits at a mirror-image 7-4. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Houston is second worst in the league in rushing yards allowed per game, with 154.7 on average. To make matters even worse for Houston, Indianapolis comes into the game boasting the fourth fewest passing yards allowed per game in the NFL at 224.2.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Texans are a slight 1-point favorite against the Colts, according to the latest NFL odds.
Series History
Indianapolis have won six out of their last 11 games against Houston.
- Nov 21, 2019 - Houston 20 vs. Indianapolis 17
- Oct 20, 2019 - Indianapolis 30 vs. Houston 23
- Jan 05, 2019 - Indianapolis 21 vs. Houston 7
- Dec 09, 2018 - Indianapolis 24 vs. Houston 21
- Sep 30, 2018 - Houston 37 vs. Indianapolis 34
- Dec 31, 2017 - Indianapolis 22 vs. Houston 13
- Nov 05, 2017 - Indianapolis 20 vs. Houston 14
- Dec 11, 2016 - Houston 22 vs. Indianapolis 17
- Oct 16, 2016 - Houston 26 vs. Indianapolis 23
- Dec 20, 2015 - Houston 16 vs. Indianapolis 10
- Oct 08, 2015 - Indianapolis 27 vs. Houston 20