Who's Playing

Indianapolis @ Houston

Current Records: Indianapolis 7-4; Houston 4-7

What to Know

An AFC South battle is on tap between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at NRG Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Indianapolis winning the first 30-23 at home and Houston taking the second 20-17.

The Texans have more to be thankful for after their contest against the Detroit Lions last week. Houston had enough points to win and then some against Detroit, taking their game 41-25. QB Deshaun Watson continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, passing for four TDs and 318 yards on 25 attempts.

Houston's defense was a presence as well, as it got past the Lions' offensive line to sack QB Matthew Stafford four times for a total loss of 16 yards. Leading the way was LB Nate Hall and his two sacks. Those were the first sacks for Hall through 11 games.

Meanwhile, the Colts lost to the Tennessee Titans at home by a decisive 45-26 margin. Indianapolis was down 38-14 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. No one had a standout game offensively for Indianapolis, but they got scores from QB Philip Rivers, WR T.Y. Hilton, and TE Trey Burton. Rivers ended up with a passer rating of 127.10.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with Houston going off at just a 1-point favorite. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Texans are now 4-7 while Indianapolis sits at a mirror-image 7-4. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Houston is second worst in the league in rushing yards allowed per game, with 154.7 on average. To make matters even worse for Houston, Indianapolis comes into the game boasting the fourth fewest passing yards allowed per game in the NFL at 224.2.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Texans are a slight 1-point favorite against the Colts, according to the latest NFL odds.

Series History

Indianapolis have won six out of their last 11 games against Houston.