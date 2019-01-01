Texans vs. Colts odds, line: 2019 NFL Wild Card picks, Playoff predictions from model on 16-6 roll

The 2019 NFL Playoffs kick off at 4:35 p.m. ET Saturday when the Houston Texans host the Indianapolis Colts in a showdown of AFC South rivals. The Colts (10-6) and Texans (11-5) split their season series, each winning on the road by three points. Houston is a 2.5-point home favorite in the in the latest Colts vs. Texans odds, with the over-under at 47.5 points. Before making any Colts vs. Texans picks and NFL Playoff predictions, you'll need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 straight-up last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who have followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

The model has continued to nail its top-rated picks this season, entering the wild-card round on a blistering 16-6 run. For the season, it is now 30-15 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a strong 78-49. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Colts vs. Texans (stream live on fuboTV) 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning toward the over, and it has also generated a point-spread pick that hits in more than 50 percent of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The computer knows the Texans have been a tough out every week. At one point, Houston won nine in a row. Its five losses were by an average of four points, and all were by seven or fewer.

The Texans have been a strong example of a team running the ball and stopping the run. The offense ranks No. 8 in the NFL in rushing (126.3 yards per game) -- running backs Lamar Miller and Alfred Blue and quarterback Deshaun Watson have combined for 2,023 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The defense ranks No. 3 against the run, and few teams can be as disruptive against the pass with defensive ends like J.J. Watt, who has a whopping 16 sacks, and Jadeveon Clowney, who has nine.

But just because the Texans have been dominant on the ground and hold home-field advantage doesn't mean they'll cover the AFC Wild Card spread on Saturday.

In the last meeting between these teams, Houston couldn't contain Colts quarterback Andrew Luck and wide receiver T.Y. Hilton. Hilton had nine receptions for 199 yards, while Luck passed for 399 yards and two scores in Indy's 24-21 victory in Houston. Hilton has topped 175 yards three times at NRG Stadium.

Luck has 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns, leading an offense that ranks seventh in yards and fifth in scoring (27.1 points per game). And while Houston likes to get after the quarterback, the Colts allowed just 18 sacks in 16 games, fewest in the NFL. That includes only two in Indy's win in Week 13.

Who wins Colts vs. Texans? And which side of the spread hits in more than 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the computer model that has returned nearly $4,000 to $100 bettors over the past two seasons.