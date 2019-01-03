Texans vs. Colts odds, line: 2019 NFL Wild Card picks, Playoff predictions from proven model on 16-6 run

Two teams very familiar with each other are set to square off in the first Wild Card Round game on Saturday when the Indianapolis Colts take on the Houston Texans at 4:35 p.m. ET at NRG Stadium. Andrew Luck and the Colts enter Saturday's showdown as one of the NFL's hottest teams, winning nine of their last 10 games. Meanwhile, Houston bounced-back from an 0-3 start to finish the season as AFC South champions with an 11-5 record. These teams have met twice already this season with both games being decided by a field goal, and oddsmakers see very little difference between these teams again with Houston listed as a one-point favorite in the latest Texans vs. Colts odds. The Over-Under is set at 48.5, which is the highest total of any game this weekend. Before making any Texans vs. Colts picks of your own, be sure to check out the picks and predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The computer knows the Texans have been a tough out every week. At one point, Houston won nine in a row. Its five losses were by an average of four points, and all were by seven or fewer.

The Texans have been a strong example of a team running the ball and stopping the run. The offense ranks No. 8 in the NFL in rushing (126.3 yards per game) -- running backs Lamar Miller and Alfred Blue and quarterback Deshaun Watson have combined for 2,023 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The defense ranks No. 3 against the run, and few teams can be as disruptive against the pass with defensive ends like J.J. Watt, who has a whopping 16 sacks, and Jadeveon Clowney, who has nine.

But just because the Texans have been dominant on the ground and hold home-field advantage doesn't mean they'll cover the AFC Wild Card spread on Saturday.

The Colts opened the season with a disappointing 1-5 record, but went on an absolute tear to end the regular season. Indianapolis' 9-1 record through its final 10 games landed the Colts in the playoffs for the first time since 2015. The Colts' resurgence can be directly attributed to the play of quarterback Andrew Luck, who completed over 67 percent of his passes for 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns this season.

Luck was able to dissect defenses behind Indianapolis' much improved offensive line. Indy's O-line was tops in the NFL, surrendering an average of just 1.1 sacks per game, which is an incredible turnaround from the previous season when the unit allowed 3.5 sacks per game.

