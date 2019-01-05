Texans vs. Colts odds, line: 2019 NFL Wild Card picks, Playoff predictions from top-rated model on 16-6 run

Extremely familiar foes will meet up in the first Wild Card Round game of the 2019 NFL Playoffs on Saturday when the Indianapolis Colts take on the Houston Texans. Kickoff is at 4:35 p.m. ET from NRG Stadium in Houston. In Indianapolis, the Texans beat the Colts by three in overtime in Week 4, while Indy exacted revenge in Week 14 in Houston, winning 24-21. In the end, the Texans edged the Colts for the AFC South crown, but oddsmakers see very little difference between thees teams, with Houston listed as a one-point favorite in the latest Texans vs. Colts odds after the line opened at 2.5. The Over-Under is set at 48.5, the highest of any NFL game this week, after opening at 48. Before making any Texans vs. Colts picks of your own, be sure to check out the NFL Wild Card predictions from SportsLine's Projection Model.

The computer is well aware that Houston features a high-flying offense that can hurt opponents in a multitude of ways. The Texans are led by quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses. Watson completed over 68 percent of his passes this season for 4,165 yards, 26 touchdowns and just nine interceptions. The second-year signal caller can also take over a game with his legs. In fact, Watson finished the season with 551 rushing yards and has scored three rushing touchdowns in his last two games.

Watson's top receiver, DeAndre Hopkins, is also a big-time playmaker who recorded over 1,500 yards receiving for the second time in his career. And Hopkins, who finished the season with 11 touchdown catches, has had major success against the Colts already this season, recording 14 receptions for 205 yards and two touchdowns.

But just because the Texans have been dominant on offense and hold home-field advantage doesn't mean they'll cover the AFC Wild Card spread on Saturday.

The model also knows few gave the Colts a chance after a 1-5 start. But as quarterback Andrew Luck got his comfort level back coming off a major shoulder injury, Indy's offense began to take flight.

The Colts won nine of their last 10 games, scoring at least 23 points in all of those victories. They hit 30 points four times during that span as well, including a decisive 33-17 victory over the Titans in Week 17 that allowed them to claim the final AFC Wild Card spot. The Colts are just the third team to make the NFL Playoffs after starting 1-5.

Luck's resurgence was the catalyst, but help from key offensive players like wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, tight end Eric Ebron, and running back Marlon Mack can't be overlooked. Ebron's 13 receiving touchdowns were tied for second in the league, trailing only Antonio Brown's 15, while Hilton finished in the top 10 with 16.7 yards per reception.

