A spot in the NFL playoffs will be on the line when the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans collide in a win-and-you're-in Week 18 matchup on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Texans and Colts enter the game tied at 9-7 and would earn at least a wild card berth with a victory. If the Jaguars (also 9-7) lose to the Titans on Sunday, then the Houston vs. Indianapolis winner would also win the AFC South title and host a playoff game next week. The loser of Saturday's game will be eliminated from playoff contention.

Texans vs. Colts spread: Houston -1

Texans vs. Colts over/under: 47.5 points

Texans vs. Colts money line: Houston -122, Indianapolis +102

HOU: QB C.J. Stroud ranks fourth in the NFL in passing yards per game (274.6)

IND: LB Zaire Franklin leads the league in tackles (170)

Why the Texans can cover

Quarterback C.J. Stroud has had a sensational rookie season. The No. 2 overall pick in April's NFL Draft ranks fourth in the league in passing yards per game (274.6). His 3,844 passing yards this season is the fifth most passing yards by a rookie quarterback in NFL history, behind Andrew Luck, Justin Herbert, Cam Newton and Jameis Winston.

Stroud and the rest of the Houston offense faces an Indianapolis defense that has struggled keeping teams out of the end zone this season. The Colts give up 24.5 points per game, which ranks 27th in the league, ahead of just the Giants, Eagles, Panthers, Cardinals and Commanders.

Why the Colts can cover

Indianapolis has a pass rush to get pressure on Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud. The Colts rank fifth in the league in sacks (49) this season. They are the only team in the NFL with four players with at least seven sacks: Samson Ebukam (9.5), Kwity Paye (8.5), Dayo Odeyingbo (eight) and DeForest Buckner (seven).

In addition, Indianapolis enters the game knowing it already has beaten Houston this season. In Week 2, the Colts ran for 126 yards on 23 carries (5.5 yards per rush) and sacked Stroud six times in a 31-20 victory in Houston. Indianapolis led 31-10 entering the fourth quarter. See which team to pick here.

