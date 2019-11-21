Texans vs. Colts odds, line: Thursday Night Football picks, predictions from dialed-in model on 92-63 run

The Texans will be looking for revenge on their home turf when their AFC South co-leaders, the Indianapolis Colts, visit Houston for Thursday Night Football. The Colts lead the all-time series 27-8 and have won five of the past six meetings between the teams, but it's a critical game to Houston's hopes to win the division. Indianapolis holds the tiebreaker after winning the season's first matchup, 30-23, last month. The Texans have one of the top rushing attacks in the league, and quarterback Deshaun Watson has been playing at a high level this season despite last week's hiccup. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at NRG Stadium. Houston is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Texans vs. Colts odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 46, down a half-point from where the line opened. Before you make your Colts vs. Texans picks, you need to listen to the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, here are the NFL betting lines and trends for Colts vs. Texans:

Texans vs. Colts spread: Houston -3.5

Texans vs. Colts over-under: 46

Texans vs. Colts money line: Houston -190, Indianapolis +160

Texans: RB Carlos Hyde is averaging 8.0 ypc the past two games.

Colts: QB Jacoby Brissett has seven TDs and no INTs in four starts against Houston.

The model knows Houston's offensive line had issues protecting Watson in a 41-7 loss on Sunday, as the Ravens had six sacks and batted down six passes, but the Colts have only 20 sacks this season. Watson has thrown for 2,601 yards and 18 touchdowns and completes 69.5 percent of his passes. He has an elite wideout in Deandre Hopkins (75 receptions, 745 yards) and strong tight ends in Darren Fells and Jordan Akins, who each have 263 yards and have combined for eight touchdowns. Hopkins and Kenny Stills combined for 13 catches for 211 yards against the Colts last month.

Houston is a perfect 2-0 against the spread this season versus teams like the Colts that allow fewer than 21 points per game. The Under has hit in the Texans' last three contests.

But just because Houston has a high-powered offense doesn't mean it will cover the Texans vs. Colts spread on Thursday Night Football.

The Colts are 5-1 against the spread in the last six meetings between the teams, and if Williams can duplicate his 116-yard rushing performance, Indianapolis won't skip a beat. Brissett can also take to the air against a defense that is 29th in the league against the pass, allowing 272.4 yards per game. Brissett has thrown for 1,797 yards and 15 touchdowns in nine games and has top tight ends in Jack Doyle and Eric Ebron, who each have 27 receptions. Ebron has been dealing with an ankle injury but played Sunday, while top receiver T.Y. Hilton (calf, questionable) could return after missing three games.

Colts linebacker Justin Houston faces a Houston offensive line that has allowed quarterback Deshaun Watson to be sacked 31 times, third-most in the league. The Colts are 10-1 against the spread in their last 11 games against teams with a winning record.

So who wins Colts vs. Texans on Thursday Night Football?


