Texans vs. Colts odds, line: Thursday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 92-63 run

It's a battle for the top spot in the AFC South standings when the Indianapolis Colts head to Houston to take on the Texans on Thursday Night Football. Both teams are 6-4, but the Colts come in off a 33-13 win over Jacksonville on Sunday, while the Texans were beaten in all phases in a 41-7 loss to the Ravens. The Colts got quarterback Jacoby Brissett back from injury, but top rusher Marlon Mack left the game with a broken hand and is out indefinitely. Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson was in the MVP conversation before the Ravens' Lamar Jackson took over the front-runner spot with his performance last Sunday. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at NRG Stadium. Houston is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Texans vs. Colts odds, while the over-under is 45.5.

Texans vs. Colts spread: Houston -3.5

Texans vs. Colts over-under: 45.5

Texans vs. Colts money line: Houston -192, Indianapolis +164

Texans: RB Carlos Hyde is averaging 8.0 ypc the past two games.

Colts: QB Jacoby Brissett has seven TDs and no INTs in four starts against Houston.

The model knows the Texans are 16-7-1 against the spread in their last 24 games after scoring fewer than 15 points in their previous game, and Watson leads an offense that ranks seventh in the league in total yards, averaging 380.2. Watson is completing 69.5 percent of his passes for 2,601 yards and 18 touchdowns and has 291 yards and five more scores on the ground. Running back Carlos Hyde gives the Texans balance, rushing for 769 yards (11th in the NFL).

The strength of Houston's defense is its linebackers. Zach Cunningham (79) and Benardrick McKinney (68) are its top tacklers, while Whitney Mercilus (5.5 sacks) and Brennan Scarlett (4.5) the top pass rushers with J.J. Watt (pectoral) out for the season. Houston is listed at 40-1 to hoist the Lombardi Trophy according to the latest 2020 Super Bowl odds.

But just because Houston has a high-powered offense doesn't mean it will cover the Texans vs. Colts spread on Thursday Night Football.

Brissett settled back in after missing time with a knee injury, but it was the running game that dominated against the Jaguars as the Colts improved to 12-5-1 against the spread in their last 18 games in November. Mack contributed 109 yards before leaving Sunday's game, but Jonathan Williams stepped in to rush for a career-high 116 yards on 13 carries as Indy amassed 264 yards on the ground. Running back Nyheim Hines plays a central role in the passing game and is second on the team with 30 receptions for 224 yards.

The Colts are 6-0 against the spread in their last six conference games and 6-0-1 ATS in the last seven meetings between the teams in Houston. Indianapolis' defense allows 96.8 yards per game on the ground and will try to make the Texans one-dimensional. The secondary is banged up, but the Colts should be able to get to Watson. They have 25 sacks this season, led by Justin Houston with eight, and Watson has been sacked 31 times.

