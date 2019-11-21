Texans vs. Colts odds, line: Thursday Night Football picks, predictions from simulation on 92-63 run

The Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans enter a pivotal Week 12 matchup on Thursday Night Football. Both teams are 6-4, but Indianapolis holds the tiebreaker with a head-to-head win at home earlier this season. Houston can erase that tiebreaker and take sole possession of first place with a win. Running back Marlon Mack is out with a hand injury for the Colts, while wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (calf) and tight end Eric Ebron (ankle) are listed as questionable for Thursday Night Football. As a result, the Texans are 3.5-point home favorites, with the total listed at 46.5 in the latest Texans vs. Colts odds after dipping as low as 45. The Colts have won and covered the last three meetings between the two teams. Before you make your Thursday Night Football predictions for the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff from NRG Stadium, look at the current Colts vs. Texans picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Texans vs. Colts spread: Houston -3.5

Texans vs. Colts over-under: 46.5

Texans vs. Colts money line: Houston -190, Indianapolis +160

Texans: RB Carlos Hyde is averaging 8.0 ypc the past two games.

Colts: QB Jacoby Brissett has seven TDs and no INTs in four starts against Houston.

The model knows Houston's offensive line had issues protecting Watson in a 41-7 loss on Sunday, as the Ravens had six sacks and batted down six passes, but the Colts have only 20 sacks this season. Watson has thrown for 2,601 yards and 18 touchdowns and completes 69.5 percent of his passes. He has an elite wideout in Deandre Hopkins (75 receptions, 745 yards) and strong tight ends in Darren Fells and Jordan Akins, who each have 263 yards and have combined for eight touchdowns. Hopkins and Kenny Stills combined for 13 catches for 211 yards against the Colts last month.

Houston is a perfect 2-0 against the spread this season versus teams like the Colts that allow fewer than 21 points per game. The Under has hit in the Texans' last three contests.

But just because Houston has a high-powered offense doesn't mean it will cover the Texans vs. Colts spread on Thursday Night Football.

Indianapolis is coming off a strong 33-13 win over the Jaguars in Week 11 to take back first place in the AFC South, and the Colts did that without Hilton and lost Mack in the third quarter. Ever since Andrew Luck retired, the Colts have had players step in to fill major roles as needed. They're comfortable they can move the football even if Jonathan Williams and Zach Pascal are the No. 1 options at running back and wide receiver, respectively.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett has been solid all season under center for Indianapolis and he took over in the first matchup against Houston. Brissett threw for 326 yards and four touchdowns in the 30-23 win, while the Colts' defense forced two turnovers. Look for Indianapolis to follow a similar blueprint in Week 12 against Houston.

