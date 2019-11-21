Texans vs. Colts odds, line: Thursday Night Football picks, predictions from top-rated model on 92-63 run

The Colts will try to seize control of the AFC South when Indianapolis visits the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football. Both teams are 6-4, but the Colts already hold the tiebreaker after a 30-23 victory against the Texans last month, and a sweep would strengthen their position atop the division. Indianapolis quarterback Jacoby Brissett returned from injury, but the Colts lost top rusher Marlon Mack (hand) in a 33-13 victory against Jacksonville last Sunday. In his stead, Jonathan Williams had a career day after Mack went down. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at NRG Stadium. Houston is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Texans vs. Colts odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 45.5, down one from the opening line. Before you make your Colts vs. Texans picks, you need to see the Thursday Night Football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, here are the NFL betting lines and trends for Colts vs. Texans:

Texans vs. Colts spread: Houston -3.5

Texans vs. Colts over-under: 45.5

Texans vs. Colts money line: Houston -190, Indianapolis +160

Texans: RB Carlos Hyde is averaging 8.0 ypc the past two games.

Colts: QB Jacoby Brissett has seven TDs and no INTs in four starts against Houston.

The model knows Watson threw for 308 yards and a touchdown in a 30-23 loss to the Colts last month. He has an elite receiver in DeAndre Hopkins, who had nine catches for 109 yards and a touchdown in the loss in Indy and has 75 receptions this season. Running back Carlos Hyde is 11th in the league with 769 rushing yards, while Duke Johnson has 327 and is averaging 5.4 yards per carry this season.

Houston is 5-2 against the spread this season against teams on equal rest, and the defense will need to make plenty of plays. The Texans have 14 takeaways, including nine fumble recoveries. Whitney Mercilus has forced four of them, and fellow linebackers Zach Cunningham and Benardrick McKinney each have recovered two. Mercilus also has a recovery and an interception.

But just because Houston has a high-powered offense doesn't mean it will cover the Texans vs. Colts spread on Thursday Night Football.

The Colts are 5-1 against the spread in the last six meetings between the teams, and if Williams can duplicate his 116-yard rushing performance, Indianapolis won't skip a beat. Brissett can also take to the air against a defense that is 29th in the league against the pass, allowing 272.4 yards per game. Brissett has thrown for 1,797 yards and 15 touchdowns in nine games and has top tight ends in Jack Doyle and Eric Ebron, who each have 27 receptions. Ebron has been dealing with an ankle injury but played Sunday, while top receiver T.Y. Hilton (calf, questionable) could return after missing three games.

Colts linebacker Justin Houston faces a Houston offensive line that has allowed quarterback Deshaun Watson to be sacked 31 times, third-most in the league. The Colts are 10-1 against the spread in their last 11 games against teams with a winning record.

So who wins Colts vs. Texans on Thursday Night Football?


