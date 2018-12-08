Texans vs. Colts odds, lines: Picks, predictions from expert who's 6-0 on Houston games

Riding a nine-game win streak, the Houston Texans can clinch the AFC South by beating the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. It's a 1 p.m. ET kickoff from NRG Stadium. Houston (9-3) has erased its 0-3 start and is looking increasingly dominant, having won its last two home games by an average of 16.5 points. Indianapolis (6-6) saw its five-game win streak snapped in a 6-0 shutout at Jacksonville last week and, sitting one game out of a wild-card spot, enters Sunday in must-win mode. Sportsbooks list Houston as a 4.5-point favorite. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 50 in the latest Colts vs. Texans odds. Before you make any Colts vs. Texans picks, see what Houston expert Micah Roberts picked.

A Vegas legend who ran a chain of sportsbooks for over a dozen years, Roberts now releases his strongest plays directly to SportsLine members. And when it comes to the Texans, there's no one better to listen to, as Roberts has nailed six straight spread picks for or against Houston. Two weeks ago, Roberts said the Texans (-4) would put on a winning defensive display and cover easily against the Titans. The result: Houston 34, Tennessee 17 -- another rocking-chair cash.

Roberts knows the Texans have allowed just 15.9 points per game over their last eight contests and just forced four turnovers in a blowout of the Browns. Lamar Miller has revived his career with four 100-yard rushing efforts in the last six games.

Houston's amazing win streak began with a win over these same Colts: 37-34 in overtime in Week 4. The Texans have covered five straight versus AFC opponents.

But just because Houston has dominated lately doesn't mean the Texans will cover a sizable spread against a talented division rival.

The Colts were the NFL's second-hottest team until a frustrating 6-0 loss in Jacksonville last week. Indy still averages 27.1 points per game, eighth-most in the league, and quarterback Andrew Luck has thrown at least three touchdown passes in eight of his last nine games.

Indy will be highly confident entering this matchup. Before the overtime squeaker in Week 4, the Colts had beaten Houston two straight times, including 20-14 last year at NRG Stadium. And the last nine times Indy was held under 15 points, the Colts bounced back strong, going 7-2 against the spread next time out.

