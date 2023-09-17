A pair of AFC South rivals led by rookie quarterbacks will square off on Sunday afternoon when the Houston Texans host the Indianapolis Colts. Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud was selected second in this year's draft and Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson was taken two picks later. Houston is coming off a 25-9 loss to Baltimore, while Indianapolis lost to Jacksonville in a 31-21 final. The Colts are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games against Houston.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at NRG Stadium. Houston is favored by 1 point in the latest Colts vs. Texans odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 39.5.

Texans vs. Colts spread: Texans -1

Texans vs. Colts over/under: 39.5 points

Texans vs. Colts money line: Texans -115, Colts -104

Why the Texans can cover

Indianapolis has been struggling since the middle of last season, losing for the eighth straight time in its setback against Jacksonville last week. The Colts have only covered the spread once in their last seven games overall, and they are 1-5 in their last six road games. Houston has been profitable in recent games, covering the spread in four of its last six contests.

Why the Colts can cover

The Colts fought hard against the Jaguars in their season opener, but in the end, their youth showed and they came up short. Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, who suffered a minor knee injury in Week 1, showed why he was a first-round pick, completing 24 of 37 pass attempts for 223 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He also rushed for 40 yards and a TD.

