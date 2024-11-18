The Houston Texans (6-4) will visit the Dallas Cowboys (3-6) on Monday Night Football to conclude the Week 11 NFL schedule. Both teams are on losing streaks going into this game. Dallas has dropped four straight and were blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles last week, 34-6. Meanwhile, the Texans have lost two games in a row. Last Sunday, Houston fell to the Detroit Lions, 26-23, on a 52-yard field goal as time expired. Cooper Rush is expected to remain the starting quarterback for Dallas with Dak Prescott (hamstring) now out for the season.

Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Dallas is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Houston is a seven-point favorite in the latest Texans vs. Cowboys odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 41. The Texans are -352 money-line favorites (risk $352 to win $100), while the Cowboys are +277 underdogs (risk $100 to win $277).

Texans vs. Cowboys spread: Houston -7

Texans vs. Cowboys over/under: 41 points

Texans vs. Cowboys money line: Houston -352, Dallas +277

HOU: Texans are 4-5-1 against the spread this season

DAL: Cowboys are 2-7 against the spread this season

Why the Texans can cover

Quarterback C.J. Stroud is seventh in the NFL in passing yards (2,371) and tied for 10th in passing touchdowns (12). Dallas is allowing 362.9 passing yards per game, which ranks 26th in the league.

Running back Joe Mixon brings explosiveness and power to the ground game. Mixon has plenty of vision and will have a chance to dominate against a Dallas run defense ranked 31st in the league (152.1 rushing yards allowed). The 28-year-old has 655 rushing yards, 159 receiving yards and eight total touchdowns. He has five games with at least 100 rushing yards.

Why the Cowboys can cover

Receiver CeeDee Lamb is the Cowboys' top playmaker. The Oklahoma product is fifth in the NFL in catches (59) and seventh in receiving yards (681) with four touchdowns. Lamb has seven games in 2024 with at least 60 receiving yards. In the Oct. 27 win over the 49ers, he logged 13 catches, 146 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Defensively, linebacker Micah Parsons returned to the field last week and gives Dallas a game-wrecker. Parsons flies off the line and can generate pressure on the quarterback. This season, he has 16 total tackles and three sacks. Last week against the Eagles, he had two sacks and one forced fumble. Houston is third in the league in sacks allowed (35).

