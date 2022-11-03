Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Houston

Current Records: Philadelphia 7-0; Houston 1-5-1

What to Know

The Philadelphia Eagles have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Houston Texans at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday at NRG Stadium. Philadelphia should still be feeling good after a big victory, while Houston will be looking to right the ship.

If there were any doubts why the Eagles were heavy favorites Sunday, the team quickly laid those doubts to rest. They took their contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday by a conclusive 35-13 score. Philadelphia can attribute much of their success to WR A.J. Brown, who caught six passes for three TDs and 156 yards.

Philadelphia's defense was the real showstopper, as it embarrassed Pittsburgh's offensive line to sack QB Kenny Pickett six times for a total loss of 40 yards. Leading the way was DT Javon Hargrave and his two sacks. Hargrave now has three sacks through seven games.

The Texans came within a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, but they wound up with a 17-10 loss. QB Davis Mills had a pretty forgettable game, throwing one interception with only 5.24 yards per passing attempt.

The Eagles are now a perfect 7-0 while Houston sits at 1-5-1. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Philadelphia comes into the matchup boasting the most rushing touchdowns in the NFL at 14. Less enviably, Houston is stumbling into the game with the second fewest yards per game in the league, having accrued only 288.7 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Philadelphia won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.