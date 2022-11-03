Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Houston

Current Records: Philadelphia 7-0; Houston 1-5-1

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Philadelphia Eagles will be on the road. They will take on the Houston Texans at 8:15 p.m. ET Thursday at NRG Stadium. The Eagles won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 13.5-point advantage in the spread.

Philadelphia was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. Everything went their way against the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Sunday as they made off with a 35-13 win. Philadelphia can attribute much of their success to WR A.J. Brown, who caught six passes for three TDs and 156 yards.

Philadelphia's defense was the real showstopper, as it embarrassed Pittsburgh's offensive line to sack QB Kenny Pickett six times for a total loss of 40 yards. Leading the way was DT Javon Hargrave and his two sacks. Hargrave now has three sacks this season.

Houston came within a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans this past Sunday, but they wound up with a 17-10 loss. One thing holding the Texans back was the mediocre play of QB Davis Mills, who did not have his best game: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception with only 152 yards passing.

This next matchup looks promising for the Eagles, who are favored by a full 13.5 points. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (5-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Philadelphia is now a perfect 7-0 while Houston sits at 1-5-1. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Philadelphia enters the contest with 24 overall offensive touchdowns, good for second best in the NFL. Less enviably, Houston is second worst in the league in yards per game, with only 288.7 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Houston.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $39.00

Odds

The Eagles are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Texans, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 13-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Philadelphia won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.