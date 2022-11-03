The Philadelphia Eagles will try to stay unbeaten when they take on the struggling Houston Texans in an interconference matchup on Thursday Night Football. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles (7-0), who are coming off an impressive 35-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, are off to their best start in 18 seasons. Dameon Pierce and the Texans (1-5-1), fourth in the AFC South, will be out to snap a two-game losing streak. Houston has dropped five of its last six games, although six of their seven games this season have been decided by 10 points or fewer.

Kickoff from NRG Stadium in Houston is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 13.5-point favorite in the latest Texans vs. Eagles odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 46.

Texans vs. Eagles spread: Philadelphia -13.5

Texans vs. Eagles over-under: 46 points

Texans vs. Eagles money line: Eagles -800, Texans +550

PHI: Eagles are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven Thursday games

HOU: Texans are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games against teams with a winning road record

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts has won 10 consecutive starts, including his final three of the 2021 season, the longest such streak by a quarterback in Eagles franchise history. Last week, he set career-highs in touchdown passes (four) and passer rating (140.6) in the team's 35-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Entering Week 9, Hurts leads all NFC quarterbacks in combined passing and rushing yards per game (300.3) and is one of three NFC quarterbacks (Jimmy Garoppolo and Geno Smith) with a passer rating of 100 or higher (105.1). The Eagles also lead the league with 14 rushing touchdowns, including six from Hurts.

Running back Miles Sanders rushed for 78 yards and one touchdown last week against the Steelers. Sanders has four rushing touchdowns in his past four games and is looking for his third game in a row with a rushing touchdown. Sanders has carried 114 times for 563 yards (4.9 average) and five TDs this year. He also has 11 receptions for 42 yards (3.8 average).

Why the Texans can cover

Among Houston's offensive weapons is tight end Jordan Akins. He has 11 receptions for 159 yards (14.5 average) and one touchdown this season. He has had three plays of 20 or more yards, including a season-high 39-yarder. Atkins has 91 yards after the catch and has converted eight first downs. His best performance was at Las Vegas on Oct. 23, when he caught three passes for 68 yards.

Defensively, safety Jonathan Owens is the team's top tackler with 58 stops, including 41 solo. He also had two pass breakups. He has registered 10 or more tackles in four games, including a season-high 15 in the season-opener against the Indianapolis Colts. He had 11 stops, including six solo, in the Sept. 25 loss to the Chicago Bears. In his two seasons in the league, he has 76 tackles, including 51 solo, with a fumble recovery, one interception and three pass breakups.

