Texans vs. Falcons: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Texans vs. Falcons football game
Who's Playing
Houston (home) vs. Atlanta (away)
Current Records: Houston 2-2-0; Atlanta 1-3-0
What to Know
Houston has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Atlanta at NRG Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.
Last week, Houston was within a late touchdown of stealing the victory, but they took the "L" against Carolina 16-10. Atlanta came up short against Tennessee, falling 24-10. This makes it the second defeat in a row for the Falcons.
Houston is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 0-2 against the spread when favored.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Houston comes into the contest boasting the most forced fumbles in the league at 8. Less enviably, Atlanta are stumbling into the matchup with the most penalties in the league, having accrued 42 on the season. They might need some better self-discipline to get the job done.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $30.00
Odds
The Texans are a 4-point favorite against the Falcons.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Texans as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 50
Series History
Atlanta won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Oct 04, 2015 - Atlanta 48 vs. Houston 21
Watch This Game Live
-
