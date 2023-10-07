The upstart Houston Texans (2-2) put their two-game winning streak on the line when they travel east to take on the Atlanta Falcons (2-2) in a NFL Week 5 matchup on Sunday. After two blowout losses to open the season, the Texans have won their past two games in blowout fashion, beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 37-17 in Week 4, and the Pittsburgh Steelers 30-6 in Week 4. On the other side, the Falcons are looking to snap a two-game losing streak after losing to the Jaguars 23-7 in Week 4. Houston is 2-2 and Atlanta is 1-3 against the spread in 2023.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Falcons vs. Texans odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 41.5. Before making any Texans vs. Falcons picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the computer simulation model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Falcons vs. Texans and just locked in its picks and NFL Week 5 predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Texans vs. Falcons:

Falcons vs. Texans spread: Falcons -1.5

Falcons vs. Texans over/under: 41.5 points

Falcons vs. Texans money line: Texans +106, Falcons -126

Why the Falcons can cover

The Falcons are 2-0 at home this season and have one of the league's better rushing attacks. Rookie Bijan Robinson has played at a high level in his first four professional games and has the look of a future Pro Bowler. Enter this matchup, Robinson has 59 carries for 318 yards, and 19 catches for 134 yards and one touchdown.

Second year quarterback Desmond Ridder has flashed glimpses of high level play, but has battled some consistency issues this season. His two best games have come at home in 2023, where he has completed 68% of his passes for 352 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He also rushed for 38 yards and a TD in those two games.

Why the Texans can cover

The Texans have played outstanding football under first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans in their last two games. A big reason for Houston's success has been the play of rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. For the year, the former Ohio State standout has completed 62.3% of his pass attempts for 1,212 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions. He's also rushed 14 times for 51 yards.

Stroud's top target has been third year pro Nico Collins. The former third round pick out of Michigan ranks fifth in the NFL in receiving yards (428) and third in receiving touchdowns (3) on 22 receptions. Rookie wide receiver Tank Dell has added 16 catches for 267 yards and two TDs.

How to make Falcons vs. Texans picks

The model has simulated Texans vs. Falcons 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning Over on the point total, and it also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time.

So who wins Texans vs. Falcons on Sunday, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time?