At 2-2, the Jacksonville Jaguars have plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the future of the franchise. They'll look to maintain their spot at the top of the AFC South standings on Sunday in a game against the division-rival Houston Texans (0-3-1) on Paramount+ and CBS. Although the Jaguars are heavy home favorites in Week 5, Houston has had control of the matchup in recent years, with wins in eight consecutive meetings. You may be able stream the game on Paramount+, which you can try free for 30 days with the promo code NFLONCBS.

Kickoff from TIAA Bank Field is set for 1 p.m. ET. Jacksonville is favored by seven points in the latest Texans vs. Jaguars odds on Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is 43.5. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can try for 30 days free with the promo code NFLONCBS.

You can catch all your local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+, which now has two plans. The Essential Plan costs $4.99 per month to access Paramount's catalog of movies and TV shows with limited advertisements, plus your live local NFL games, international soccer and more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream with no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. Through the end of October, use the promo code NFLONCBS to get a free 30-day trial when you sign up here.

How to watch Texans vs. Jaguars

Texans vs. Jaguars date: Sunday, Oct. 9

Texans vs. Jaguars time: 1 p.m. ET

Texans vs. Jaguars TV: CBS

Texans vs. Jaguars streaming: Paramount+ (Get 30 days free with promo code NFLONCBS)

Week 5 picks for Jaguars vs. Texans

Before tuning into Sunday's Jaguars vs. Texans game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 140-105 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Texans vs. Jaguars, the model is backing Jacksonville to cover and win by 10 at home. Recent history aside, there appears to be a clear difference in the quality of play between the two teams. The Jaguars had an ugly showing against the Eagles in Week 4, when wet conditions derailed their passing attack. The Texans have had a middle-of-the-road pass defense this season, but only because opponents have been able to run so effectively on them. Houston has allowed the second-most rushing yards in the league, while the Jaguars have gained 4.5 yards per carry on offense.

Wide receiver Zay Jones (ankle) appears on track to play this weekend after missing last week's game in Philadelphia. Meanwhile, the running back duo of James Robinson and Travis Etienne didn't see a heavy workload last week and should be fresh for the Jaguars on Sunday. The model predicts Robinson and Etienne will combine for at least 115 yards and a touchdown, as Jacksonville rolls to a decisive win in over 70 percent of simulations. You may be able to stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Use promo code NFLONCBS to get 30 days free. Visit Paramount+ now to stream your live local CBS sporting events, including the NFL, SEC on CBS, and so much more.