Texans vs. Jaguars odds, line, predictions: 2019 NFL London picks from model on 87-60 roll

The Houston Texans will look to continue their recent mastery of the Jacksonville Jaguars when the AFC South rivals meet in London on Sunday at Wembley Stadium. The Texans (5-3) are one-half game behind the Indianapolis Colts for the division lead, while the Jaguars (4-4) are tied for third with Tennessee, 1.5 games back. Kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. ET, and the Texans beat the Jaguars 13-12 at home in their Sept. 15 meeting. Houston is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Texans vs. Jaguars odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 46.5.

The model knows the Texans have been hot, winning three of their last four, and have dominated Jacksonville, winning three straight in the series. Houston is 6-1-1 against the spread in its last eight games following an ATS loss.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been having a monster season, completing 190-of-274 passes for 2,231 yards and 16 touchdowns. He is also third on the team in rushing with 242 yards on 45 carries and five scores.

But just because Houston has had Jacksonville's number does not guarantee it will cover the Jaguars vs. Texans spread in London on Sunday.

That's because Jacksonville has won two straight games and four of its last six. The Jaguars, who are looking for their first winning season in two years, are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games against AFC teams like the Texans.

The Jaguars have been led by quarterback Gardner Minshew, who has completed 161-of-260 passes for 1,976 yards and 13 touchdowns. Minshew has played well the past two weeks, going for three touchdowns against the New York Jets and throwing for 255 yards and a touchdown at Cincinnati the week before.

