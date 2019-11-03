Texans vs. Jaguars odds, line, predictions: 2019 NFL London picks from proven model on 87-60 roll

The Jacksonville Jaguars are making themselves feel at home in England. They're hoping that trend continues when they host the Houston Texans in an AFC South showdown at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. The Jaguars (4-4), who are just 1.5 games behind the Colts in the AFC South standings, are marking their seventh consecutive year playing in England, the most in the NFL, while the Texans (5-3) are playing their first game at Wembley and making their second NFL international game appearance. The Texans lost to the Oakland Raiders in 2016 at Mexico City. Sunday's 2019 NFL London game is slated for 9:30 a.m. ET. The Jaguars have won three of their last four games in England by a combined score of 126-89, including a 44-7 win over the Ravens in 2017. The Texans are favored by 1.5 in the latest Texans vs. Jaguars odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 46.5. Before making any Jaguars vs. Texans picks and 2019 NFL London predictions, you need to hear what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model knows Houston has had plenty of success recently and is looking for its second straight winning season and seventh out of its last nine. The Texans have played well in November in the past, going 4-1 against the spread in their last five November games. Houston also has played well on the road, going 7-5 away from home since the start of the 2018 season, including 2-2 this year.

Offensively, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been the perfect complement for quarterback Deshaun Watson, with 60 receptions for 617 yards and three touchdowns. Hopkins has been busy the past three weeks. Against Oakland, he caught 11 passes for 109 yards, topping his nine-catch, 106-yard, one-TD performance the week before at Indianapolis. On Oct. 13 at Kansas City, Hopkins converted seven first downs.

That's because Jacksonville has won two straight games and four of its last six. The Jaguars, who are looking for their first winning season in two years, are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games against AFC teams like the Texans.

The Jaguars have been led by quarterback Gardner Minshew, who has completed 161-of-260 passes for 1,976 yards and 13 touchdowns. Minshew has played well the past two weeks, going for three touchdowns against the New York Jets and throwing for 255 yards and a touchdown at Cincinnati the week before.

