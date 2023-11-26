C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans will host Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC South showdown on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. The Texans enter Week 12 full of confidence after winning their last three games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals. Meanwhile, the Jaguars look to stay in the win column after defeating the Tennessee Titans 34-14 in Week 11. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first 30 days when you use the promo code STREAMNFL (expires 12/31/23).

Kickoff from NRG Stadium in Houston is 1 p.m. ET. The Jaguars are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Texans vs. Jaguars odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 48.5.

How to watch Jaguars vs. Texans

Texans vs. Jaguars date: Sunday, Nov. 26

Texans vs. Jaguars time: 1 p.m. ET

Texans vs. Jaguars TV channel: CBS

Week 12 NFL picks for Jaguars vs. Texans

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 175-126 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 29-18 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

For Texans vs. Jaguars, the model is picking Houston to cover the spread. Sunday's game is expected to be a tight one with Jacksonville coming off of a much-needed win and Houston continuing to be the rising star across the league. However, the Jaguars defense is 26th in yards per pass and is going up against a rookie QB that is improving with each week. Jacksonville's defense could be the difference-maker in this game even if Lawrence has a top-notch performance, which could contribute to the model leaning on Houston to cover.

