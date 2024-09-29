C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans (2-1) host Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-3) in an NFL Week 4 AFC standoff on CBS and Paramount+. The Texans are looking to get back into the win column after their offense went cold in a 34-7 loss to the surging Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. They host a Jaguars team still looking for their first win of the season, most recently falling 47-10 to the Buffalo Bills. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from NRG Stadium in Houston is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Texans are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Texans vs. Jaguars odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 44.5.

How to watch Jaguars vs. Texans

Texans vs. Jaguars date: Sunday, Sept. 29

Texans vs. Jaguars time: 1 p.m. ET

Texans vs. Jaguars TV channel: CBS

Texans vs. Jaguars streaming: Paramount+

Week 4 NFL picks for Jaguars vs. Texans

Before tuning into Sunday's Texans vs. Jaguars game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 188-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 42-22 roll on top-rated NFL betting picks since Week 7 of 2022.

For Texans vs. Jaguars, the model is backing Houston to cover the spread at home. Both teams have the opportunity to rebound after difficult Week 3 losses, but the Texans have the advantage being at home against a Jaguars defense that ranks 26th in the NFL.

Jacksonville has a particularly hard time defending the pass, which could give Stroud some relief if Tank Dell (ribs) can't play. Houston's pass defense has only allowed 163 yards per game on average through three weeks, which is more than Lawrence threw in Week 1. Travis Etienne Jr. has rushed for under 70 yards in all three games this season and was held without a touchdown in Week 3, and that level of play will make it difficult to keep up with the Texans offense.

