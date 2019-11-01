Texans vs. Jaguars prediction: How to watch, stream, more as AFC South teams square off in London

The Jacksonville Jaguars have stayed afloat in the AFC South race, despite losing franchise quarterback Nick Foles to a broken clavicle in Week 1 of the season. Jacksonville has gone 4-3 with sixth-round rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew filling in for Foles as Minshew has been one of the league's biggest surprises through the first half of the season. The Texans are going off a thrilling win over the Oakland Raiders to stay a half-game behind the Indianapolis Colts for first place in the AFC South.

Both teams are looking to stay in the AFC South race, but this divisional showdown will be across the pond in London. The Jaguars will be making their annual visit to London while the Texans will play overseas for the first time. Below you'll find out why the Jaguars will upset the Texans and stay in the AFC playoff race. But first, some details on how and when to tune into the game.

How to watch



Date: Sunday, Nov. 3 | Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Location: Wembley Stadium (London, England)

TV: NFL Network | Stream: fuboTV (Try for Free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Preview

The Jaguars have been a tough team to figure out on offense even with the impressive play of Minshew in the seven-plus games he's played. Minshew has completed 61.9 percent of his passes for 1,976 yards, 13 touchdowns and two interceptions for a 98.8 passer rating, but Sunday could be his final start as Foles is reportedly set to return from injured reserve when the Jaguars come off their bye (which is next week). Jacksonville averages 5.9 yards per play, but scores just 21.6 points per game (17th in NFL). The strength of Jacksonville's offense comes from their ground game, fifth in the NFL in rush yards per game (136.5) and eighth in yards per carry (4.8). The Jaguars defense is 11th in points allowed (20.4) and 13th in yards allowed (342.5), despite allowing 5.5 yards per play.

Houston has stayed in the thick of the AFC South race behind the incredible play of Deshaun Watson, who has completed 69.3 percent of his passes for 2,231 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions for a 105.7 passer rating. The Texans have averaged 6.0 yards per game and are ninth in the NFL in scoring (26.5 points) while being fourth in yards (395 per game). Houston's defense struggles against the pass as the unit is 28th in the NFL at 276.8 yards per game. The Texans allow 23.5 points per game (18th in NFL) and 362.1 yards per game (20th in NFL).

Prediction

Jacksonville should be able to move the ball against a Houston defense that allows 5.9 yards per play (21st in NFL) and is dead last in opponents' red zone scoring percentage at 69.57%. They also just lost defensive leader J.J. Watt to a season-ending injury in Week 8.

Here's the Jaguars' issue, they're 30th in scoring in the red zone and have converted just 35.7% of their opportunities. Jacksonville averages 136.5 rush yards per game (fifth in NFL) and Houston allows 85.4 rush yards (also fifth). So where's the advantage in this one? Jacksonville is third in the NFL in sacks with 29. The Jaguars will get to Watson, but will Watson make the highlight plays necessary to bail Houston out again? The Texans also never have been to London, which is where the Jaguars have an advantage in their preparation.

Pick: Jaguars 24, Texans 21