The Houston Texans look to bounce back after losing three of their last four games as they take on AFC South rival, the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. The Texans (7-5) enter off a surprising 32-27 home loss to the Titans, while the Jaguars (2-9) had a bye in Week 12 following a 52-6 road loss to the Lions. Houston won the teams' matchup earlier this season, a 24-20 victory at home. The Jaguars are 6-5 against the spread, while the Texans are 5-7 ATS in 2024.

Kickoff from EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville is set for 1 p.m. ET. Houston is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Texans vs. Jaguars odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 44. Houston is the -187 money line favorite (risk $187 to win $100), while Jacksonville is the +156 underdog. Before making any Jaguars vs. Texans picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Texans vs. Jaguars and just locked in its picks and NFL Week 13 predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Texans vs. Jaguars:

Texans vs. Jaguars spread: Texans -3.5

Texans vs. Jaguars over/under: 44 points

Texans vs. Jaguars money line: Texans -187, Jaguars +156

Why the Texans can cover

After a 5-1 start to the season, Houston has dropped four of their last six games heading into Week 13's road matchup. Quarterback C.J. Stroud hasn't been the same since the start of the season, having only thrown for five touchdown passes combined in those six games. On the season, he has thrown for 2,875 yards and 14 scores against nine interceptions. Fortunately for Stroud, Jacksonville is surrendering the most passing yards per game in the league (278.3).

Wide receiver Nico Collins has missed five games this season, but when he's been healthy, teams are doing a poor job of slowing him down. Collins has 41 catches for 713 yards and four touchdowns in only seven games, not including a pair of touchdowns called back due to penalty over the last two weeks. On the ground, Joe Mixon has been excellent, with six games of more than 100 yards rushing and ten touchdowns. Jacksonville's poor defense should have trouble with the Texans' weapons this week.

Why the Jaguars can cover

The Jaguars may be 2-9, but six of those losses were one possession games. With a bit more good fortune, their season could look entirely different at this point. Before the team's bye week, quarterback Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) missed two games but is listed as questionable this week. The former No. 1 overall pick has been a disappointment in his fourth season, with only 2,004 passing yards, 11 touchdown passes, and three rushing scores.

If there's been a bright spot for the Jaguars' offense this season, it's rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., the team's first round pick in April's draft. Thomas leads the team with 42 receptions for 689 yards and five touchdowns. Earlier this season against Houston, Thomas caught six passes for 86 yards and a touchdown. He will need another strong effort for his team to pull the home upset in Week 13.

How to make Texans vs. Jaguars picks

The model has simulated Houston vs. Jacksonville 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning Over on the point total, and it also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time.

So who wins Texans vs. Jaguars on Sunday, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time?