The Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars are across the pond this week. The Jags have back-to-back international games, both taking place in London.

They defeated the Philadelphia Eagles at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last week. The last-second win put them at 4-1 on the season, tied for the second-best record in the AFC.

The Texans come in with a bit different standing, sitting at 1-4, though, like the Jags, they are also coming off a win. Houston got their first win against the Tennessee Titans, who now sit at 0-5.

Texans vs. Jaguars need to know

Jaguars London history: The Jags are pretty much London's home team, playing there at least once a year since 2013, with the exception of 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, with an 8-7 record across the pond. Their first-ever game in England was in 2013, a loss to the 49ers at Wembley Stadium. Their first international win was their third of the kind, a 2015 game against the Bills. And of course, their most recent win came in Week 5 against the Eagles.

Marvin Harrison Jr.: The biggest news out of Houston is the addition of former No. 4 overall pick Marvin Harrison Jr. joining the team. Harrison's time with the Arizona Cardinals didn't work out as expected, but he and the Texans are hoping a fresh start will be reflected in his stat line. What should help the WR make a quick adjustment to his new team is the reunion with quarterback C.J. Stroud, who he had great success with at Ohio State. Harrison will be one to watch this week as the Texans offense has the tall task of keeping up with a solid Jaguars offense. Stroud has played well despite their record, so adding Harrison could be huge for the Texans' offense.

Jaguars o-line vs. Texans defense: The Jags will be without left tackle Anton Harrison, who needs surgery. The offensive line will be going up against defensive end Will Anderson Jr., who has 27 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, a league high, and one forced fumble and recovery this season. The Jags need to protect Trevor Lawrence, especially so he can continue to improve in his game-time decisions.

Texans vs. Jaguars live

Date: Sunday, Oct. 18 | Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Location: Wembley Stadium (Wembley, England)

TV: NFL Network | Stream: fubo

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Jaguars -2.5 (via DraftKings)

Texans vs. Jaguars prediction

This one should go to the Jaguars, who have proven to be one of the top AFC teams this season. Divisional games are always interesting, so I think the Texans could make this an interesting one. The Jaguars struggled a bit against the Eagles, so they will need to shake that off and go back to how they looked at the start of the season. Jaguars: 30-13