AFC South rivals looking to get back in the win column face off in an Week 3 NFL showdown as the Jacksonville Jaguars host the Houston Texans. The Jaguars are 1-1 on the season after late-game mistakes doomed them in a 31-27 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Meanwhile, the Texans are still in search of their first win of the season after a disappointing 20-19 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2.

Kickoff from EverBank Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Jacksonville is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Texans vs. Jaguars odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 43.5. The Jaguars are -127 money line favorites (risk $127 to win $100), while the Texans are +106 underdogs.

Where to watch Texans vs. Jaguars on Sunday

When: Sunday, Sept. 21

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Jaguars vs. Texans betting preview

Odds: Jaguars -1.5, over/under 43.5

The race in the AFC South is already tight two weeks into the season with the Indianapolis Colts rolling into Week 3 at 2-0. The Jags looked like they could also be headed for a second win when they entered the second half against a Joe Burrow-less Bengals team, but even a three-TD game from Trevor Lawrence couldn't make up for offensive mistakes that cost Jacksonville the game.



The Texans are also frustrated heading into Week 3. C.J. Stroud finally connected with Nico Collins and Nick Chubb found the endzone in his first home game with the Texans, but Baker Mayfield's Bucs were able to pull ahead on the scoreboard while the Houston was held scoreless in the second and third quarters.

Model's Texans vs. Jaguars prediction, picks

Both teams have untrustworthy offensive lines, so this divisional matchup will come down to defense and which quarterback can manage the pace of the game the best. Lawrence has the opportunity to do that at home against a Texans team that's not as accustom to the heat and humidity in Florida in September. Then again, Stroud has a higher pass completion percentage (63% compared to 59%) and a knack for making big plays in close games. Plus the Texans swept this series last season. The SportsLine model projects Houston will cover the spread in 51% of simulations.

Want more Week 3 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 3 NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.