Texans vs. Panthers: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Texans vs. Panthers football game
Who's Playing
Houston (home) vs. Carolina (away)
Current Records: Houston 2-1-0; Carolina 1-2-0
What to Know
Houston will take on Carolina at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at home. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Houston has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
After losing to the Chargers the last time they met, the Texans decided to demonstrate that turnabout is fair play. Houston was able to grind out a solid win over the Chargers last week, winning 27-20. QB Deshaun Watson earned his paycheck as he passed for 351 yards and three touchdowns. Watson ended up with a passer rating of 135.80.
Meanwhile, Carolina wasn't the first one on the board, but they got there more often. They had enough points to win and then some against Arizona, taking their contest 38-20. That's another feather in the cap for Carolina, who also won these teams' last head-to-head.
Their wins bumped the Texans to 2-1 and the Panthers to 1-2. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Texans enter the matchup with only 1 rushing touchdown allowed, good for fourth best in the league. As for the Panthers, they rank second in the league when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 189 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Texans are a solid 4.5-point favorite against the Panthers.
Over/Under: 46
Series History
Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 20, 2015 - Carolina 24 vs. Houston 17
