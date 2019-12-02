Texans vs. Patriots: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Texans vs. Patriots football game
Who's Playing
Houston (home) vs. New England (away)
Current Records: Houston 7-4; New England 10-1
What to Know
The New England Patriots will square off against the Houston Texans at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday at NRG Stadium. New England has seen their point totals decreasing over the past five games, a vulnerability Houston is surely hoping to exploit.
The Patriots didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Dallas Cowboys last week, but they still walked away with a 13-9 victory. No one had a big game offensively for New England, but they got one touchdown from QB Tom Brady.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 10-10 at the half for Houston and the Indianapolis Colts, but Houston stepped up in the second half. The Texans came out on top in a nail-biter against Indianapolis, sneaking past 20-17. WR DeAndre Hopkins was the offensive standout of the matchup for the Texans, as he caught six passes for 94 yards and two TDs.
Their wins bumped the Patriots to 10-1 and the Texans to 7-4. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: New England rank first in the league when it comes to touchdowns allowed, with only nine on the season. As for Houston, they come into the contest boasting the fourth fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the league at six. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET
- Where: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $135.00
Odds
The Patriots are a 3-point favorite against the Texans.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Patriots as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 47
Series History
New England have won all of the games they've played against Houston in the last five years.
- Sep 09, 2018 - New England 27 vs. Houston 20
- Sep 24, 2017 - New England 36 vs. Houston 33
- Jan 14, 2017 - New England 34 vs. Houston 16
- Sep 22, 2016 - New England 27 vs. Houston 0
- Dec 13, 2015 - New England 27 vs. Houston 6
Top Projected Fantasy Players
- DeAndre Hopkins: 9.21 points
- Julian Edelman: 8.61 points
- Carlos Hyde: 8.4 points
