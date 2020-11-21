Who's Playing

New England @ Houston

Current Records: New England 4-5; Houston 2-7

What to Know

The New England Patriots will take on the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at NRG Stadium. New England will be strutting in after a victory while Houston will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Patriots didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Baltimore Ravens this past Sunday, but they still walked away with a 23-17 win. Among those leading the charge for New England was RB Rex Burkhead, who snatched two receiving TDs.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Houston as they fell 10-7 to the Cleveland Browns this past Sunday. No one had a standout game offensively for Houston, but they got one touchdown from QB Deshaun Watson. Watson ended up with a passer rating of 123.30.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Patriots going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Sunday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

New England is now 4-5 while the Texans sit at 2-7. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: New England is worst in the NFL in passing touchdowns, with only five on the season. Houston has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the second fewest rushing yards per game in the league, having accrued only 87.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Patriots are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Texans, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New England have won five out of their last six games against Houston.