Texans vs. Raiders: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Texans vs. Raiders football game
Who's Playing
Houston (home) vs. Oakland (away)
Current Records: Houston 4-3-0; Oakland 3-3-0
What to Know
Oakland will head out on the road to face off against Houston at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at NRG Stadium. With a combined 892 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced contest.
Oakland was first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their game against Green Bay last week. The Raiders took a hard 42-24 fall against Green Bay. A silver lining for Oakland was the play of TE Darren Waller, who caught seven passes for 126 yards and two TDs.
Meanwhile, if Houston was expecting to get some payback for the 21-7 defeat against Indianapolis the last time they met in January, then they were left disappointed. Houston took a 30-23 hit to the loss column at the hands of Indianapolis.
These two teams will surely be scraping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. One last thing to keep an eye on: the Raiders gashed the right side of the field in their last contest, rushing toward the right sideline for 75 yards on 9.38 yards per rush. This is exactly where the Texans have most struggled to stymie the rushing attack, however; they have allowed 203 rushing yards on the right this season compared to 267 rushing yards allowed left and 121 allowed middle.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Texans are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Raiders.
Over/Under: 52
Series History
Houston and Oakland both have one win in their last two games.
- Jan 07, 2017 - Houston 27 vs. Oakland 14
- Nov 21, 2016 - Oakland 27 vs. Houston 20
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Vikings vs. Redskins odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Redskins vs. Vikings game 10,000...
-
Check out Gronk's Belichick smile emoji
Gronkowski writes hilarious letter to his former coach
-
Mayfield responds to recent NFL fine
Cleveland's QB was recently fined following his criticism of the officiating during Cleveland's...
-
Wk 8 NFL odds, picks, sims: Bills cover
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 8 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
-
Ex-Patriot talks Brady's future in NE
Willie McGinest has weighed in on the future of his former teammate
-
Ramsey pays $20K to acquire Rams No. 20
Troy Hill has a pretty good side hustle going
-
Patriots at Jets: Live updates
The Patriots recorded their second shutout of the 2019 season
-
Cowboys throttle Eagles: Takeaways
Dallas jumped out to a 14-0 lead just over six minutes in and controlled things from there