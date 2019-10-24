Texans vs. Raiders: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Houston (home) vs. Oakland (away)

Current Records: Houston 4-3-0; Oakland 3-3-0

What to Know

Oakland will head out on the road to face off against Houston at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at NRG Stadium. With a combined 892 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced contest.

Oakland was first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their game against Green Bay last week. The Raiders took a hard 42-24 fall against Green Bay. A silver lining for Oakland was the play of TE Darren Waller, who caught seven passes for 126 yards and two TDs.

Meanwhile, if Houston was expecting to get some payback for the 21-7 defeat against Indianapolis the last time they met in January, then they were left disappointed. Houston took a 30-23 hit to the loss column at the hands of Indianapolis.

These two teams will surely be scraping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. One last thing to keep an eye on: the Raiders gashed the right side of the field in their last contest, rushing toward the right sideline for 75 yards on 9.38 yards per rush. This is exactly where the Texans have most struggled to stymie the rushing attack, however; they have allowed 203 rushing yards on the right this season compared to 267 rushing yards allowed left and 121 allowed middle.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Texans are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Raiders.

Over/Under: 52

Series History

Houston and Oakland both have one win in their last two games.