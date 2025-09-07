AFC meets NFC as the Houston Texans visit the Los Angeles Rams in an NFL Week 1 clash. C.J. Stroud and the visiting Texans finished their 2024 campaign at 10-7 despite having an injury-riddled season, then suffered a 23-14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Matthew Stafford and the Rams suffered a similar fate, topping the NFC West with a 10-7 finish before falling in the Divisional Round, 28-22, to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Los Angeles is a 3-point favorite in the latest Texans vs. Rams odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 43.5. The Rams are -166 money line favorites (risk $166 to win $100), while the Texans are +141 underdogs. Before making any Rams vs. Texans picks, make sure you check out the picks from the SportsLine Projection Model. Be sure to watch this game on CBS and Paramount+, where new users can get a free one-week trial. Sign up here.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks its since inception. The model went 31-15 on top-rated picks in 2024.

Here are the SportsLine Projection Model's best bets for Texans vs. Rams on Sunday:

Rams -3

Under 43.5

Los Angeles went 11-8 against the spread in 2024, covering in five of its last six regular-season games. The biggest question mark for Sean McVay's team heading into Week 1 is the health of their quarterback after Stafford dealt with a back injury at the start of training camp. Stafford is expected to be good to go for Week 1 and will have a new target in Davante Adams to boost the receiving corps alongside Puka Nacua. The Rams' player to watch will be running back Kyren Williams, who has 31 touchdowns (rushing and receiving) over his last two seasons. The Rams also went 5-4-0 at home and 4-1-0 in non-conference games in 2024. The SportsLine model projects Los Angeles will cover the spread in 52% of simulations.

Under 43.5

The Under hit in 10 regular-season games for Houston and in nine games for Los Angeles in 2024. Houston is returning much if its defensive corps from 2024, which ranked fourth in the NFL in sacks (49) and fifth in yards allowed per game (315.0). The Rams defense ranked 17th last season in points per game (22.7) but has held four of their last five AFC opponents to under 24 points. Sunday's matchup could be a close one, and the Under is hitting in 52% of simulations by the SportsLine projection model.



Want more NFL picks for Sunday, September 7?

Now, get picks for every NFL game from SportsLine's proven team of Vegas experts and the model that simulates each game 10,000 times.