Who's Playing

Baltimore @ Houston

Current Records: Baltimore 1-0; Houston 0-1

Last Season Records: Houston 10-6; Baltimore 14-2

What to Know

The Houston Texans will be in front of their home fans this weekend, but a projected 7-point deficit forecasts there might not be much to cheer about. They will square off against the Baltimore Ravens at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Baltimore will be strutting in after a victory while the Texans will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Houston had to start their season on the road last week, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They came up short against the Kansas City Chiefs, falling 34-20. The losing side was boosted by RB David Johnson, who punched in one rushing touchdown.

A well-balanced attack led the Ravens over the Cleveland Browns every single quarter on their way to victory this past Sunday. Baltimore took their game against Cleveland by a conclusive 38-6 score. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Baltimore had established a 31-6 advantage. Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 275 yards on 25 attempts in addition to picking up 45 yards on the ground. Jackson ended up with a passer rating of 152.10.

The Texans found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 41-7 punch to the gut against the Ravens when the two teams previously met in November of last year. Maybe Houston will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: CBS

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ravens are a solid 7-point favorite against the Texans, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Baltimore have won both of the games they've played against Houston in the last six years.