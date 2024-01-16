The top-seeded Baltimore Ravens will try to break out of their postseason funk when they host the fourth-seeded Houston Texans on Saturday in an AFC divisional round contest in the 2024 NFL playoffs. Baltimore (13-4) posted the best record in the league this season, but has not fared well in the playoffs since winning Super Bowl XLVII, going 2-5 and winning just one of its last six games. Houston (11-7) is 0-4 in the divisional round, but is coming off a dominant 45-14 triumph over Cleveland in its Wild Card matchup. The Ravens opened this season with a 25-9 victory against the Texans and defeated Houston 20-13 in their only previous postseason meeting in 2011.

Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. Baltimore is a 9-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Texans odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 44. Before locking in any Texans vs. Ravens picks, you need to see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the divisional round of the 2024 NFL playoffs on an incredible 183-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 37-21 roll on top-rated picks since Week 7 of last season and nailed seven straight top-rated picks entering the 2024 NFL playoffs.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has zeroed in on Ravens vs. Texans and just revealed its picks and predictions. You can see the model's picks only at SportsLine. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Texans vs. Ravens:

Texans vs. Ravens spread: Baltimore -9

Texans vs. Ravens over/under: 44 points

Texans vs. Raven money line: Baltimore -413, Houston +319

BAL: Ravens are 9-3 against the spread in their last 12 playoff games

HOU: Texans are 7-2 ATS in their last nine contests as underdogs

Texans vs. Ravens picks: See picks here

Texans vs. Ravens live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why the Ravens can cover

Baltimore registered six consecutive victories before resting several key starters in a 17-10 loss to Pittsburgh in its regular-season finale. One of those players was Lamar Jackson, who threw for a career-high 3,678 yards with 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The 2019 NFL MVP, who is one of the leading candidates for the award this season, also led the team in rushing with 821 yards.

Gus Edwards gained 810 yards on the ground as the Ravens boasted the top-ranked rushing offense in the NFL (156.5 yards). The 28-year-old running back was tied for fifth in the league as he doubled his career total with 13 TD runs. After rushing for two scores in 43 games over his first three NFL seasons, Justice Hill ran for a pair of touchdowns against Houston in the 2023 opener. See which team to pick here.

Why the Texans can cover

Houston became just the third team since 1950 to record a postseason victory with both a rookie quarterback and head coach, joining the 2008 Ravens and 2009 New York Jets. The second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, C.J. Stroud threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns versus Cleveland last week en route to becoming the youngest QB in league history to win a playoff game (22 years, 102 days). Stroud was eighth in the NFL with 4,108 passing yards during the regular season and excelled against teams with winning records, throwing 21 TD passes and only two interceptions.

The Texans had one of the best passing offenses in the league this campaign, ranking seventh with an average of 245.5 yards per game. Wideout Nico Collins was eighth in the NFL with 1,297 receiving yards and tied for eighth with eight touchdown catches -- both career highs. The 24-year-old had a strong showing in his postseason debut, hauling in six passes for 96 yards and a TD against the Browns. See which team to pick here.

How to make Ravens vs. Texans picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under the total, predicting 44 total points. The model also says one side of the spread cashes in more than 50% of simulations. You can see the model's NFL picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins Ravens vs. Texans in the NFL playoffs 2024, and which side of the spread cashes over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Ravens vs. Texans spread you should jump on, all from the advanced model on a 183-129 roll on NFL picks, and find out.