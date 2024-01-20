The opportunity to play for the conference championship is on the line when the fourth-seeded Houston Texans visit the No. 1 seed Baltimore Ravens in an AFC Divisional Round showdown on Saturday during the 2024 NFL playoffs. Houston (11-7) lost its previous four Divisional Round contests, including a 20-13 setback at Baltimore in 2011. The Ravens (13-4) haven't advanced past this stage since 2012, losing their last three appearances. Baltimore improved to 11-2 all-time against the Texans with a 25-9 home victory in its opener this season.

Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. Baltimore is a 9.5-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Texans odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 43.5. Before locking in any Texans vs. Ravens picks, you need to see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the divisional round of the 2024 NFL playoffs on an incredible 183-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 37-21 roll on top-rated picks since Week 7 of last season and nailed seven straight top-rated picks entering the 2024 NFL playoffs.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has zeroed in on Ravens vs. Texans and just revealed its picks and predictions. You can see the model's picks only at SportsLine. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Texans vs. Ravens:

Texans vs. Ravens spread: Baltimore -9.5

Texans vs. Ravens over/under: 43.5 points

Texans vs. Raven money line: Baltimore -451, Houston +348

BAL: Ravens are 9-3 against the spread in their last 12 playoff games

HOU: Texans are 7-2 ATS in their last nine contests as underdogs

Texans vs. Ravens picks: See picks here

Texans vs. Ravens live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why the Ravens can cover

Lamar Jackson had a season that could earn him a second NFL MVP award as he set a career high with 3,678 passing yards and led Baltimore in rushing for the fifth consecutive year with 821 yards. The 27-year-old joined Arizona's Kyler Murray (2020) as the only players in league history with at least 3,500 yards passing and 800 rushing in the same season. Jackson has yet to lose to the Texans in his career, going 3-0 with five touchdown passes and just one interception.

The Ravens led the NFL with 60 sacks in 2023, five of which they recorded in their season-opening 25-9 victory against Houston. Defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, who had one sack in that triumph, was ninth in the league with a career-high 13 sacks after registering a total of 8.5 in 42 games over his first three seasons. Jadeveon Clowney had 9.5 sacks to match the personal best he set as a member of the Texans in 2017, while fellow linebacker Kyle Van Noy set a career high with nine as he ended the regular season with a three-game streak. See which team to pick here.

Why the Texans can cover

Houston had no trouble against the NFL's top-ranked defense last week as it scored the final 35 points of the game en route to a 45-14 triumph over Cleveland in the wild-card round. Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud threw three touchdown passes in the victory, giving him 21 scoring tosses and just two interceptions against teams with a winning record. The 22-year-old set NFL playoff single-game records for a rookie with a 76.2 completion percentage, an average of 13 yards per attempt and a 157.2 passer rating and tied the rookie mark for TD passes.

The Texans also came up with a big defensive performance against Cleveland. Ranked sixth against the run during the regular season (96.6 yards allowed), Houston was even better versus the Browns, limiting them to 56 yards on the ground. The Texans also became the seventh team in postseason history and first since Seattle in 2007 to return two interceptions for touchdowns in a game as cornerback Steven Nelson (82 yards) and linebacker Christian Harris (36) accomplished the feat on back-to-back drives by Cleveland in the third quarter. Nelson recorded one of his career high-tying four interceptions during the regular season against Baltimore. See which team to pick here.

How to make Ravens vs. Texans picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the total, predicting 44 total points. The model also says one side of the spread cashes in more than 50% of simulations. You can see the model's NFL picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins Ravens vs. Texans in the NFL playoffs 2024, and which side of the spread cashes over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Ravens vs. Texans spread you should jump on, all from the advanced model on a 183-129 roll on NFL picks, and find out.