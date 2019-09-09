Texans vs. Saints: Live updates, game stats, highlights for 'Monday Night Football'

The early game of Monday's doubleheader features two of the best QBs in the NFL

It's a battle between the up-and-comer and the established competitor. The Houston Texans have a chance to prove they are a candidate to make a deep playoff run in 2019 with a road win against the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.

The Texans engineered a bit of a roster overhaul the week before the 2019 regular season. They sent pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney to the Seattle Seahawks and then acquired offensive line help in Laremy Tunsil from the Miami Dolphins, as well as established pass catcher Kenny Stills

The Saints are still a Super Bowl favorite, and probably should have made it last year if it wasn't for an officiating slip up. That mistake is a big reason teams can now challenge pass interference calls, but everyone would like to move on from the no-call that probably cost the Saints a Super Bowl appearance. 

How to watch

Date: Monday, Sept. 9 
Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Check out our live blog from the game below to relive the action.

Thank you for joining us.

