Texans vs. Saints odds, line: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from top model on 78-49 run

The New Orleans Saints' season of redemption begins on Monday Night Football when the two-time defending NFC South champions host the Houston Texans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Saints' long offseason was dominated by talk of the controversial no-call on a pass interference penalty that ultimately cost them a chance to win the NFC Championship Game and advance to Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots. Despite the setback, the Saints enter the season as the favorites to repeat as NFC South champions. Meanwhile, the Texans will be playing their first game with new left tackle Laremy Tunsil and other key pieces on offense and defense after making multiple trades over the Labor Day holiday. Kickoff is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. Sportsbooks list New Orleans as a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Saints vs. Texans odds, down from an open of seven, and the over-under for total points scored is 52.5. Before you make any Texans vs. Saints picks and NFL predictions, see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model has factored in that New Orleans has one of the top offenses in the NFL. Led by quarterback Drew Brees, who threw for 3,992 yards and 32 touchdowns against just five interceptions last season, the Saints averaged 31.5 points per game, third in the NFL. Top running back Alvin Kamara and leading receiver Michael Thomas are back to cause more damage.

The model also has taken into account that New Orleans has been nearly unbeatable at home. Over their last 18 home games, including the playoffs, the Saints are 15-3. They've outscored their opponents by an average of 8.5 points over that span.

Even so, New Orleans isn't guaranteed to cover the Saints vs. Texans spread on Monday Night Football.

The model also knows Houston's roster is vastly different than the one that didn't put up much of a fight in a 21-7 loss to the Colts in the playoffs last season. Almost half of the Texans' positional players have been swapped out. The most significant of those are running back Duke Johnson, who takes over the starting job from the injured Lamar Miller (ACL), and receiver Kenny Stills. Just 27 years old, Stills has 259 catches for 4,138 yards and 32 touchdowns in six seasons. With receivers Will Fuller and Keke Coutee constantly battling injuries, Stills, who has missed just two games in his career, gives Houston a dependable body at the position.

In addition, the model knows that New Orleans has not won a season-opener since 2013. That's five straight defeats in Week 1, including two at the Superdome. Last year, the Saints were 10-point favorites at home against the Buccaneers and laid an egg, losing 48-40.

