The Pittsburgh Steelers bring two notable streaks into Monday night's AFC wild card round game against the visiting Houston Texans.

Pittsburgh fights to snap its eight-year drought without a playoff win, dating back to its 18-16 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2017 divisional round. Possibly aiding the Steelers in their quest to accomplish that goal is their unbelievable record at home in games played on Monday night over the past four decades.

Since 1992, the Steelers won a whopping 23 straight home games on "Monday Night Football." Pittsburgh's last home loss on Monday night came in a 23-20 loss to the New York Giants on October 14, 1991.

Hall of Fame coach Chuck Noll was on the sidelines the last time Pittsburgh lost a Monday Night Football home game. Fellow Hall of Famer Bill Cowher's teams went 11-0 at home on Monday night. His successor, Mike Tomlin, has gone 12-0 in home "Monday Night Football" games.

Pittsburgh suffered a loss to the visiting Washington Commanders on a Monday game in 2020, but that game wasn't on prime time as it was part of the NFL's COVID rescheduling.

Steelers 'Monday Night Football' home results since 1992

Pittsburgh's home unbeaten streak on Monday night featured several memorable performances including:

A dominant, 23-0 win over a Bills team that bounced Pittsburgh out the playoffs a year earlier in the 1992 AFC Divisional round.

Jerome Bettis' coming out party as a Steeler in 1996 that included 133 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a blowout win over the Bills.

A dramatic win over Brett Favre and the defending NFC champion Packers in 1998.

A convincing win over Peyton Manning's Colts in 2002 that included a halftime ceremony for Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw.

Two come-from-behind wins over the Ravens during the Steelers' two most recent Super Bowl-winning seasons.

James Harrison's coming out party in 2007 that included 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and a pick in a 2007 win over Baltimore. His return from retirement seven years later helped spark the Steelers to a win over the Texans on Monday night.

Mason Rudolph led the Steelers to two convincing wins on Monday night in 2019 after replacing Ben Roethlisberger, who was out with a season-ending injury.

Pittsburgh survives a gritty comeback attempt by future Steelers quarterback Justin Fields in 2021.

The Steelers win a defensive duel against the Browns in 2021, Roethlisberger's final home game.

Rodgers had one of his best games of the 2025 regular season on Monday night, going 23 of 27 for 224 yards and two scores during Pittsburgh's Week 15 win over Miami.

"I care about winning. That's why I'm here," quarterback Aaron Rodgers said entering kickoff. "That's why I love the Monday to Saturday grind. And you know, stats are what they are, the trends are what they are, and those trends, any trend, is always meant to be broken at some point. So hopefully we can do that."