C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans will host Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers in a Week 4 showdown on Sunday on CBS. The home team got their first victory of the season in Week 3 when they outplayed Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 37-17 win. Meanwhile, the Steelers sit at 2-1 on the season and will try to stay in the win column despite inconsistencies on offense.

Kickoff from NRG Stadium in Houston is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Steelers are three-point favorites in the latest Texans vs. Steelers odds, and the over/under for total points is 42. Sunday's matchup can be seen on CBS.

How to watch Steelers vs. Texans

Texans vs. Steelers date: Sunday, Oct. 1

Texans vs. Steelers time: 1 p.m. ET

Texans vs. Steelers TV channel: CBS

Texans vs. Steelers streaming: Paramount+

Week 4 NFL picks for Steelers vs. Texans

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 167-117 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Texans vs. Steelers, the model is picking Under 42 total points to be scored. Stroud has improved as the season has progressed despite the offensive line in front of him being hit with injuries, but he will be tested in Week 4 by a stout Steelers defense. On the other side of the field, Pittsburgh has rattled off consecutive wins, but still isn't the explosive threat many thought the Steelers would be before the season started.

Pittsburgh is the better team on paper, but the Texans showed in Week 4 that they can stand up to teams better than they are. Sunday's game promises to be a close affair, as well as a low-scoring one.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games.