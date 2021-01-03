Who's Playing

Tennessee @ Houston

Current Records: Tennessee 10-5; Houston 4-11

What to Know

The Houston Texans head home again Sunday, but with the point spread against them by 7 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. Houston and the Tennessee Titans will face off in an AFC South battle at 4:25 p.m. ET at NRG Stadium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Texans nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

It looks like Houston must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive last week. Houston didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 37-31 to the Cincinnati Bengals. The contest was a 10-10 toss-up at halftime, but Houston was outplayed the rest of the way. A silver lining for them was the play of RB David Johnson, who rushed for one TD and 128 yards on 12 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Johnson has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Meanwhile, a victory for Tennessee just wasn't in the stars last week as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Green Bay Packers an easy 40-14 victory. No one had a standout game offensively for the Titans, but QB Ryan Tannehill led the way with two touchdowns.

The losses put Tennessee at 10-5 and the Texans at 4-11. Tennessee is still in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs, so these next one game are critical for them. Houston has been eliminated from playoff contention.

Houston was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap in the teams' previous meeting last October as they fell 42-36 to Tennessee. Maybe Houston will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: CBS

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $59.37

Odds

The Titans are a solid 7-point favorite against the Texans, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Titans as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -105

Series History

Houston have won six out of their last 11 games against Tennessee.