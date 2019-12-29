Texans vs. Titans: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time
How to watch Texans vs. Titans football game
Who's Playing
Tennessee @ Houston
Current Records: Tennessee 8-7; Houston 10-5
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Houston Texans are heading back home. Houston and the Tennessee Titans will face off in an AFC South battle at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Houston will be strutting in after a victory while Tennessee will be stumbling in from a defeat.
It was all tied up 17-17 at the half for the Texans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, but the Texans stepped up in the second half. It was close, but Houston ultimately received the gift of a 23-20 win from a begrudging Tampa Bay squad. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (17) and coasted on those for the victory.
Meanwhile, Tennessee scored first but ultimately less than the New Orleans Saints in their matchup last week. The Titans took a 38-28 hit to the loss column. They were up 14 to nothing at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead.
The Texans are expected to lose this next one by 6. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
The Texans came out on top in a nail-biter against the Titans the last time the two teams met in December, sneaking past 24-21. Will Houston repeat their success, or do the Titans have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $50.00
Odds
The Titans are a solid 6-point favorite against the Texans, according to the latest NFL odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Titans as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 44
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Houston have won six out of their last nine games against Tennessee.
- Dec 15, 2019 - Houston 24 vs. Tennessee 21
- Nov 26, 2018 - Houston 34 vs. Tennessee 17
- Sep 16, 2018 - Tennessee 20 vs. Houston 17
- Dec 03, 2017 - Tennessee 24 vs. Houston 13
- Oct 01, 2017 - Houston 57 vs. Tennessee 14
- Jan 01, 2017 - Tennessee 24 vs. Houston 17
- Oct 02, 2016 - Houston 27 vs. Tennessee 20
- Dec 27, 2015 - Houston 34 vs. Tennessee 6
- Nov 01, 2015 - Houston 20 vs. Tennessee 6
