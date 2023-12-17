Two AFC South rivals will square off Sunday when the Houston Texans visit the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on CBS and Paramount+. The Texans limp into Sunday's showdown having lost two of their last three games, which includes a 30-6 setback to the New York Jets last week. The Titans, meanwhile, are coming off an impressive 28-27 road victory over the Miami Dolphins on Monday night. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for 30 days with the promo code STREAMNFL when you sign up here (expires 12/31/23).

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET. The Titans are favored by three points in the latest Texans vs. Titans odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 38. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every NFL on CBS game this season.

Texans vs. Titans date: Sunday, Dec. 17

Texans vs. Titans time: 1 p.m. ET

Texans vs. Titans TV channel: CBS

Texans vs. Titans streaming: Paramount+

Before tuning into Sunday's Texans vs. Titans game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 176-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 30-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

For Titans vs. Texans, the model is backing Over 38 points to be scored. The Titans are averaging just 18.5 points per game this season, but they've been more efficient at home. In fact, Tennessee has scored 27 or more points in four of its six home games this season.

Titans running back Derrick Henry has been a scoring machine in recent weeks. He's recorded two rushing touchdowns in each of his last three games and had success against Houston throughout his career. In Tennessee's last home game against the Texans, Henry carried the ball 23 times for 126 yards and a touchdown. In addition, the Texans feature a top-10 offense that's averaging 354.8 yards per game. SportsLine's model is projecting these two teams to combine for 40 points on Sunday, helping the Over hit in more than 50% of simulations. You may be able to stream the game here.

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+.