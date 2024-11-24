AFC South rivals square off in NFL Week 12 as the Houston Texans (7-4) host the Tennessee Titans (2-8) on CBS and Paramount+. C.J. Stroud and the Texans snapped a two-game skid in style on Monday when they dominated the Cowboys in Dallas, recording a 34-10 victory. They now host a Titans side that was competitive against a tough Minnesota Vikings team but ultimately lost 23-13. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from NRG Stadium in Houston is 1 p.m. ET. The Texans are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Texans vs. Titans odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 40.5. Houston is a -391 money line favorite (risk $391 to win $100), while Tennessee is a +307 underdog.

Sunday's game will be streamed live on Paramount+.

How to watch Titans vs. Texans

Texans vs. Titans date: Sunday, Nov. 24

Texans vs. Titans time: 1 p.m. ET

Texans vs. Titans TV channel: CBS

Texans vs. Titans streaming: Paramount+

Week 12 NFL picks for Titans vs. Texans

Before tuning into Sunday's Texans vs. Titans game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 20-8 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 200-136 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 54-29 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

For Texans vs. Titans, the model is backing Houston to cover the spread at home. Tennessee put up a fight against a Vikings team with far more talent, and its defense is ranked second in the league after allowing 278.0 total yards per game. However, the Titans are still in a race for the bottom of the AFC South with the Jacksonville Jaguars, while the Texans can create space between themselves and the rest of the division with another win on Sunday.

Running back Joe Mixon is on pace to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards this season, and Houston will rely on him to have an impact against a Titans rush defense that ranks in the middle of the pack. The Texans have also covered the spread in six of their last seven meetings against the Titans.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+.