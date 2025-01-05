AFC South rivals face off in the NFL regular-season finale as the Tennessee Titans (3-13) host the Houston Texans (9-7) on CBS and Paramount+. C.J. Stroud and the Texans have locked up the top spot in the division and a playoff spot, but have dropped back-to-back games heading into Week 18. They visit a Titans side that has lost five straight and is looking ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Nissan Stadium in Nashville is 1 p.m. ET. The Titans are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Titans vs. Texans odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 36.5.

A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, Serie A, and countless movies and shows.

How to watch Texans vs. Titans

Titans vs. Texans date: Sunday, Jan. 5

Titans vs. Texans time: 1 p.m. ET

Titans vs. Texans TV channel: CBS

Titans vs. Texans streaming: Paramount+

Week 18 NFL picks for Texans vs. Titans

Before tuning into Sunday's Titans vs. Texans game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 18 of the 2024 NFL season on a 30-14 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year -- a stunning 68% success rate. Longer term, it is on a 210-142 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 64-35 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

For Titans vs. Texans, the model is backing Houston to cover the spread on the road. The Titans are a league-worst 2-14-0 against the spread heading into Week 18 and 0-4 ATS as the favorite. This makes the Texans a much more enticing bet even though Houston has failed to cover in two straight games and couldn't cover when these teams faced off in Week 12.

Houston is 6-2 ATS in its last eight meetings against the Titans. The Texans have also fared well against division foes, winning seven of their previous eight against an opponent from the AFC South.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want.