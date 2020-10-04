Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Houston

Current Records: Minnesota 0-3; Houston 0-3

What to Know

The Houston Texans will look to defend their home turf Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. ET. Both teams have had a rocky road up to this point with three consecutive losses apiece.

The Texans came up short against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, falling 28-21. No one had a standout game offensively for Houston, but they got scores from WR Will Fuller, WR Randall Cobb, and RB David Johnson.

Meanwhile, Minnesota had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it last week as the squad lost 31-30 to the Tennessee Titans. Minnesota's defeat came about despite a quality game from RB Dalvin Cook, who rushed for one TD and 181 yards on 22 carries.

Houston is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 0-3 ATS, to cover the spread.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 0-3. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Houston is stumbling into the contest with the most rushing yards allowed per game in the NFL, having given up 188.3 on average. Minnesota has experienced some struggles of their own as they are third worst in the league in yards allowed per game, with 440 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $60.40

Odds

The Texans are a 3.5-point favorite against the Vikings, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Texans as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Minnesota won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.