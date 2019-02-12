Texans will reportedly release injured Demaryius Thomas just months after trading for him

Thomas tore his Achilles tendon in Week 16 but could be ready for next season

The Demaryius Thomas era in Houston is coming to a close. According to a report from NFL Network's James Palmer, the Texans are planning to release the wide receiver on Tuesday, a little more than a month after he tore his Achilles tendon during the Texans' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Houston traded a fourth-round pick and a swap of seventh-round picks to the Denver Broncos to obtain Thomas in October after finding themselves in need of wide receiver help when Will Fuller tore his ACL. Thomas quickly made an impact on his first drive with the Texans (in a game that was coincidentally against his former team) but ended up catching just 23 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns in seven games. 

Thomas, now 31, was set to count against Houston's books for $14 million next season, but can be released without any dead money on the Texans' cap. Considering his relative lack of impact and the late-season injury he suffered, it's not at all surprising that the team is deciding to move on. They should have Fuller back either for the start of the regular season or soon after, and they also have DeAndre Hopkins and Keke Coutee to help Deshaun Watson in the passing game, so Thomas was a bit superfluous for them anyway. 

If Thomas is able to prove he's healthy over the summer, he could garner some interest on the market for a team looking to acquire a big target without having to worry about the compensatory pick system. It will presumably be somewhat difficult for him to draw interest when the free agency period begins in March because he will not yet have had the opportunity to fully heal. 

CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

