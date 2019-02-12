Texans will reportedly release injured Demaryius Thomas just months after trading for him
Thomas tore his Achilles tendon in Week 16 but could be ready for next season
The Demaryius Thomas era in Houston is coming to a close. According to a report from NFL Network's James Palmer, the Texans are planning to release the wide receiver on Tuesday, a little more than a month after he tore his Achilles tendon during the Texans' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Houston traded a fourth-round pick and a swap of seventh-round picks to the Denver Broncos to obtain Thomas in October after finding themselves in need of wide receiver help when Will Fuller tore his ACL. Thomas quickly made an impact on his first drive with the Texans (in a game that was coincidentally against his former team) but ended up catching just 23 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns in seven games.
Thomas, now 31, was set to count against Houston's books for $14 million next season, but can be released without any dead money on the Texans' cap. Considering his relative lack of impact and the late-season injury he suffered, it's not at all surprising that the team is deciding to move on. They should have Fuller back either for the start of the regular season or soon after, and they also have DeAndre Hopkins and Keke Coutee to help Deshaun Watson in the passing game, so Thomas was a bit superfluous for them anyway.
If Thomas is able to prove he's healthy over the summer, he could garner some interest on the market for a team looking to acquire a big target without having to worry about the compensatory pick system. It will presumably be somewhat difficult for him to draw interest when the free agency period begins in March because he will not yet have had the opportunity to fully heal.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How Flacco trade affects 2019 QB market
With Flacco headed to Denver, we forecast what awaits Case Keenum, Nick Foles and other big...
-
Denver Super Bowl odds worse with Flacco
Apparently, oddsmakers don't think the Joe Flacco is elite
-
Guide to the non-NFL football leagues
Losing track of the new leagues? We've got you covered with details on every single one of...
-
Flacco trade ramifications for Keenum
Case Keenum probably isn't going to be in Denver much longer
-
Agent's Take: Kyler Murray's NFL payday
If Murray is a first-round pick, even if he isn't taken until No. 32, he'll have made the right...
-
Young stars key to Yee's new league
Pacific Pro Football aims to open its door in the summer of 2020