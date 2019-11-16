Texans won't have Will Fuller available for third straight game, but offense has overcome his absence before

Deshaun Watson and Lamar Jackson are set to duke it out in Week 11, but Watson will again have to operate without one of his top weapons. On Saturday, the Houston Texans announced that wide receiver Will Fuller would not play against the Baltimore Ravens.

Fuller injured his hamstring during the Texans' 30-23 loss against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7, and he has missed the past two games due to the issue. He was expected to be a game-time decision, but his status was ultimately determined a day prior with him not making the trip.

Fuller is second on the team in both receptions and receiving yards, as he has caught 34 passes for 450 yards and three touchdowns this season. The fourth-year wideout caught all three of his touchdowns against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5, when he exploded for 217 yards and three scores.

Despite not having Fuller, Watson has fared well without him over the past three weeks. The Texans have won both of their last two games against the Oakland Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars before their Week 10 bye, and Watson has passed for 480 yards, five touchdowns and thrown zero interceptions.

While a wide receiver hasn't stepped up over the past two weeks to make up for Fuller's production, two other players have helped to improve the passing game. Tight end Darren Fells caught six passes for 58 yards and two touchdowns against the Raiders in Week 8, and running back Duke Johnson has caught nine passes for 101 yards and a touchdown over the past two games.

Houston is currently in first place in the AFC South at 6-3, and the Texans have a tough test in front of them with the high-flying Ravens. Baltimore hasn't lost a game since Week 4, and Jackson is looking like an MVP favorite. The Ravens' defense has stepped up as well, as they haven't allowed more than 23 points in the last five games.