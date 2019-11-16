Texans won't have Will Fuller available for third straight game, but offense has overcome his absence before
Fuller has missed the past two games due to a hamstring injury
Deshaun Watson and Lamar Jackson are set to duke it out in Week 11, but Watson will again have to operate without one of his top weapons. On Saturday, the Houston Texans announced that wide receiver Will Fuller would not play against the Baltimore Ravens.
Fuller injured his hamstring during the Texans' 30-23 loss against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7, and he has missed the past two games due to the issue. He was expected to be a game-time decision, but his status was ultimately determined a day prior with him not making the trip.
Fuller is second on the team in both receptions and receiving yards, as he has caught 34 passes for 450 yards and three touchdowns this season. The fourth-year wideout caught all three of his touchdowns against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5, when he exploded for 217 yards and three scores.
Despite not having Fuller, Watson has fared well without him over the past three weeks. The Texans have won both of their last two games against the Oakland Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars before their Week 10 bye, and Watson has passed for 480 yards, five touchdowns and thrown zero interceptions.
While a wide receiver hasn't stepped up over the past two weeks to make up for Fuller's production, two other players have helped to improve the passing game. Tight end Darren Fells caught six passes for 58 yards and two touchdowns against the Raiders in Week 8, and running back Duke Johnson has caught nine passes for 101 yards and a touchdown over the past two games.
Houston is currently in first place in the AFC South at 6-3, and the Texans have a tough test in front of them with the high-flying Ravens. Baltimore hasn't lost a game since Week 4, and Jackson is looking like an MVP favorite. The Ravens' defense has stepped up as well, as they haven't allowed more than 23 points in the last five games.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Kaepernick moves workout, opens to media
More twists and turns for the Colin Kaepernick workout
-
What to know for Kaepernick's workout
An in-depth primer for Colin Kaepernick's Saturday workout for NFL teams
-
Injuries: Stafford out, Brissett back
Here's every injury you need to know about heading into Week 11
-
Williams will 'never be a Redskin again'
Williams ended all speculation in a recent interview
-
Week 11 NFL DFS: Picks, advice, stacks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
5 potential landing spots for Kaepernick
Kaepernick will work out in front of NFL teams on Saturday
-
Mayfield leads, Rudolph concedes on TNF
Losing key players is one thing, but combining it with horrible QB play made for a deep Pittsburgh...
-
49ers vs. Seahawks live updates
Two Super Bowl hopefuls duked it out on Monday night with the Seahawks winning a thriller