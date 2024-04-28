Texans wide receiver Tank Dell suffered a minor injury after he was the victim of a shooting incident in Sanford, Florida on Saturday, the team announced on Sunday. The 24-year-old has since been released from the hospital and is said to be in good spirits.

"We have been made aware that Tank Dell was a victim of a shooting in Sanford, Fla. last night. He sustained a minor wound but has been released from the hospital and he is in good spirits. We are in contact with him and his family and will provide more updates when appropriate but we ask that you please respect his privacy at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in the incident."

According to Florida Today, a 16-year-old was arrested after shooting 10 people shortly after midnight at Cabana Live. Seminole County Sheriff's Office says that the incident began as a verbal altercation and escalated. The shooter was apprehended by a security officer working at the venue. The victims, including Dell, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. KPRC in Houston reports that Dell was an innocent bystander in the shooting and was caught in the crossfire. He was in Florida visiting his mother in his hometown of Daytona Beach.

Dell was drafted by the Texans in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The Florida native burst onto the scene as a rookie and proved to be a valuable target for eventual Offensive Rookie of the Year, quarterback C.J. Stroud. Dell had three games where he exceeded 100 receiving yards, including a 149-yard performance in Week 11 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tank Dell HOU • WR • #13 TAR 75 REC 47 REC YDs 709 REC TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

In Week 13 against the Broncos, Dell suffered a season-ending fibula injury that required surgery. He finished his rookie campaign with 47 catches, 709 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns.