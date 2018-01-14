Texas man arrested after threatening to kill players, fans at Jaguars-Steelers game

A man in Texas is facing at least one felony charge after making a terroristic threat against players and fans who will be at Heinz Field for Sunday's divisional round playoff game between the Jaguars and Steelers.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by ABC-12 in San Antonio, a man identified as Yuttana Choochongkol sent the threat to the director of security at Heinz Field and to television station KDKA in Pittsburgh.

In the written threat, Choochongkol promised to kill "Steelers football players and fans" during Sunday's game.

"This Sunday's playoff game in Pittsburgh is going to be like no other. Why? Because it's going to be my last day on this pathetic planet, Choochongkol wrote. "So why not take some innocent lives with me? The Steelers game will be packed, and that's when I plan on killing Steelers football players and fans before taking my own pitiful life. After all, what does a person that is going to commit suicide have to lose? Absolutely nothing. So why not take out some million dollar Steelers players before me? Sounds like a good idea. Hahahahahah"

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto thanked the FBI and local police on Saturday night for their part in making sure that everyone would be safe at Sunday's game.

Thank you @FBIPittsburgh & @PghPolice on your coordinated efforts. Although much of your work go unnoticed or protected, your continuous service to protect is constantly appreciated. https://t.co/FZi0N1Hgic — bill peduto (@billpeduto) January 14, 2018

Choochonkol, who was arrested in Texas, is facing up to 10 years in prison for the terroristic threat charge, which is a third-degree felony.