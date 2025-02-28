Washington Huskies wide receiver and Cincinnati Bengals first-round pick John Ross held the NFL Scouting Combine's 40-yard dash record (4.22 seconds) since 2017.

It was broken last year by Texas Longhorns wide receiver and Kansas City Chiefs first-round pick Xavier Worthy after he a ran a 4.21-second 40. Now another Texas wideout, Isaiah Bond, is certain he can snatch the combine's 40-yard dash crown just one year later.

"I'm going to break the record tomorrow, for sure," Bond said on Friday, via All City DLLS. "I anticipate running a 4.20 or possibly if I'm feeling great I might run a 4.1."

With more and more players opting not to participate in drills at the combine, it is somewhat refreshing to see someone like Bond being passionate about balling out with the entire NFL world watching in person in Indianapolis. Bond's claim goes counter to what sports tech and data company Reel Analytics projects for what he will run on Saturday. They calculate Bond's fastest time will be a 4.33-second 40-yard dash, which is really fast, but it's not historic. He isn't even projected to have the fastest time. That projection belongs to Georgia wide receiver Arian Smith, whom Reel Analytics projects to run a 4.32.

Even if Bond does break the record, it's no guarantee that his speed alone will translate to a long NFL career. Ross played six seasons for three different teams, but injuries prevented him from playing a full season. His season career high in receiving yards topped out at 506 in 2019 with the Bengals.